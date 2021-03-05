PDM will not participate in NA session: Fazl says

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to seek vote of confidence from the House after the Senate Elections scandalous outcomes. Upon this, the Pakistan Democratic Party Movement has announced on Friday, its decision to ‘boycott the 30th National Assembly Session on Saturday.’

While addressing a news conference in Sukkur, Sindh, the PDM Head Maulana Fazl ur Rehman made a huge announcement regarding the stance of PDM on vote of confidence saying that “No member of PDM would participate in today’s (6 March 2021) National Assembly session”, he also mentioned that ‘tomorrow’s session has no political worth as no member of the opposition would participate in it, nationally as well as internationally, this government is not representation of the people.’

He also stated that, “when President has also called National Assembly session for vote of confidence, this shows that PDM narrative is true”.

“We stand by our decisions, adding that a meeting has been called on March 8 in Islamabad aimed at discussing the fate of the long march,” PDM head remarked.

While critiquing Prime Minister Imran Khan Head of PDM and Leader of JUI-F, commented that “Who will you take out and against whom People have already given their verdict,” adding that PTI’s own members votes are for sale, he predicted that those votes of these members would also be included in tomorrow’s session.