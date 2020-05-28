PDMA issues alert about thunderstorm rain in different parts of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Thursday to Tuesday.

The alert, addressed to all district administrations in the province, has advised to remain alert in view of a forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

The administration officials have also been advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid losses and damage to property.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued advisory for upcoming thunderstorms and rainfall starting from today to Tuesday.

The advisory asks all provincial departments, NHA, FWO and other institutions to remain alert. They have been advised to ensure the presence of staff during emergency situations.

The weather department in a statement predicted rain or dust-thundershowers in upper and central parts of the country from today (Thursday) to June 2 (Tuesday).

According to the MET office, dust-raising winds/ isolated thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Potohar region, South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit fifteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade