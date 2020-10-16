PDM’s Gujranwala rally would be a failure, claims Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Government members on Friday predicted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala would be a complete failure as the people were not interested in their agenda.

One of them was Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who said the opposition won’t be able to fill Jinnah Stadium – the venue selected for the public gathering.

Fawad, in a tweet, said the opposition was supposed to fill the stadium but would not attract the crowd even to cover half of the capacity. It was Imran Khan who had people packed the ground around Minar-e-Pakistan, he added with reference to the Oct 30, 2011 PTI rally in Lahore.

Similarly, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan described the opposition alliance as a ‘mixed pickle’ of 11 parties. Those involved in nepotism, money laundering, bogus money transfer, fake bank accounts and destroying the country’s economy could be found in the opposition parties, he said. e said the people had no interest in the opposition parties’ and their activities, adding that the PDM rally would prove to be a failure. The remarks came as PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir said although his city was facing state terrorism, the rally would be a great success.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, the former federal minister shared a list, which has already gone viral on social media, prepared by the traffic police, mentioning 31 locations in the city where roads would be blocked by placing containers.