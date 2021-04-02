PDM’s leaders likely to meet on April 11

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads is likely to be held on April 11 as many political parties have demanded to hold consultations regarding the future of the opposition alliance, citing, sources, on Friday.

According to local news channel news, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will inform PDM parties regarding its final decision to tender resignations from the assemblies.

In view of upcoming PDM summit meeting, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparing a charge sheet against PPP, sources added.

Earlier, it was learnt that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP on April 5 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to tendering resignations from assemblies.

The CEC meeting will be held at 2:00 pm at Bilawal House Karachi.

The meeting will be specially attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari. The CEC will mull over PDM’s decision over resignations from assemblies. The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all PPP parliamentarians to attend the meeting in person or through a video link.

PPP had shown “reservations” over linking the resignations with the long march in the previous PDM summit meeting held on March 16 and had sought time to hold consultations within its CEC before informing the PDM of its decision.

Harsh statements are given publically by the two major parties in the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) including PML-N and PPP following Yousaf Raza Gilani’s nomination as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.