PDM’s resurgence and PTI’s foul play

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of eight opposition parties held a virtual meeting of parties’ leadership on Saturday, during which the opposition alliance decided to hold rallies in all provinces that would convert later into a long march toward Islamabad against the high inflation in the country. According to details, the virtual meeting was presided by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and participated by all prominent leaders of the opposition including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Mehmood Achakzai, Aftab Sher Pao, Dr. Malick Baloch, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Jan, Prof Sajid Mir, Awais Ahmed Noorani, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. While former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif addressed the PDM caucus via video link. According to reports, the PDM leaders had agreed all provincial inflation marches would end in a long march against the sitting government on the issue of inflation. Furthermore, the opposition alliance approved a strategy to be adopted in the joint session of the parliament, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electoral reforms. It was said that the opposition alliance would launch a decisive movement against the incumbent government because rising inflation had made life unbearable for the public during recent months.

The country’s political and monetary landscapes had changed rapidly due to ever rising inflation coupled with the PTI government’s intention to further raise the prices of petroleum products and other commodities in the garb of 120 billion rupees so-called relief package announced by the Prime Minister. The PDM leadership announced the staging of rallies/ marches in Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar on November 15, 17 and 20 respectively, while the long march toward the capital would be announced during the third week of November. The meeting tasked the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif to consult other political parties of the country to set a joint discourse against the government during the coming days. Currently, two important opposition parties PPP Parliamentarians and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) are continuing their solo flights and announced countrywide protests against inflation. According to reports, Mian Shehbaz Sharif has called PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join the PDM platform, however Zardari assured him of cooperation in the parliament. It means PPP would not join PDM during its anti-government campaign in the streets.

In fact, the intolerant, and allegation-based politics of PTI’s Chief has annoyed the opposition parties at a level that opposition is not ready to cooperate with the government on any issue other than the national interests. During a recent meeting of PDM’s leadership, the participating groups had considered a unified strategy against the government’s manifesto including proposed NAB Ordinance, electoral reforms, use of EVMs etc. As far as inflation is concerned, the PTI government has failed to curb the rising trend of price hike because current rulers are aimed at achieving the IMF’s agenda by means of inflation in the country. In fact, Prime Minister’s deputies could not prove their worth, because they neither managed their ministries effectively nor mobilized government machinery to curb deepening colours of inflation. Presently, the government has entered a blind alley and the Prime Minister is motivating the public to face his bouncers patiently, whereas no umpire is available to warn him of his foul play.