Peace agreement and Yemeni groups

The official representative of Ansar Allah or Houthis Militia had accused the Arabian coalition of noncompliance with any of the main provisions stipulated by the truce in Yemen that has been in force since early April. The Houthi official said that since the truce came into force, the coalition has not allowed any aircraft to land at Sana’a international airport and is also preventing fuel ships from entering the port of Hodeidah. According to him, the alliance also violated the ceasefire by carrying out nine airstrikes using drones and attempted thrice to attack Houthis through mercenaries in Marib.

Recently, UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg has told the UN Security Council that an UN-brokered two-month renewable truce between the Arab coalition and Houthis rebels had been approved by the warring parties that came into enforcement in early April. The UN Envoy termed the agreement a light at the end of the tunnel that was likely to bring lasting peace to the region. During the meeting of the UN Security Council, UN Special Envoy expressed satisfaction over the post-truce developments in Yemen and the level of compliance with the commitments by the parties under the agreement. He also urged all stakeholders including the Saudi-led coalition, the Yemeni government, Houthi opposition forces, regional countries, and the international community to continue their support for the truce so a durable peace can be restored in the region.

However, just days after Hans Grundberg’s statement, Houthi rebels accused the government forces of violating the important provisions of the agreement. The years-long conflict in Yemen had completely destroyed the basic social and industrial infrastructure in the country, while communal rivalry had pushed over four million people out of their homes and approximately 80% of the population had been struck by famine. If the battling groups are not ready to comply with a peace agreement after such devastation, then it will be the selfishness of the Yemeni leaders, that the unparalleled destruction, hunger, death, diseases, famine, and miseries of the Yemeni people failed to pause their lust for power over the past seven years.