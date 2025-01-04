Peace committees formed in Kurram to ensure safety and resolve conflicts

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Local peace committees comprising tribal, political, and community leaders have been established to restore peace in Kurram.

The committees, inclusive of members from all sects, have ensured the safe passage of essential goods.

The first convoy of vehicles carrying food and supplies will depart from Thall to Parachinar on January 4, 2025, at 10am, under police protection.

This initiative follows a peace agreement finalized on January 1, in which local leaders pledged to set aside personal and tribal disputes to ensure safety. Additional law enforcement agencies will be on standby for emergencies.

Kurram’s ongoing issues are primarily linked to local land and tribal conflicts, often mistakenly portrayed as sectarian violence. Commitments made include disarming within 15 days and dismantling bunkers within a month.

The peace committees comprise 27 members from Lower Kurram, including former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah, and 48 members from Upper Kurram, led by ex-Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.