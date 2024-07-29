Peace Foundation invites IEA delegation to Japan

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that the Executive Director of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation has formally invited a delegation from the Islamic Emirate to visit Japan.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry, posted on X that Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, recently met with Itsuo Adachi, Executive Director of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and Tadamichi Yamamoto, former head of UNAMA.

In the meeting, discussions centered on critical issues and comprehensive cooperation. Itsuo Adachi emphasized the importance of international support for Afghanistan and formally extended an invitation to the Islamic Emirate’s delegation to visit Japan. He also engaged with Mawlawi Muttaqi’s insights on the third Doha meeting.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked Japan for its continued support and cooperation and confirmed that the Islamic Emirate’s delegation would visit Japan.

Additionally, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi praised the outcomes of the Doha meeting, highlighting the Islamic Emirate’s balanced foreign policy and its commitment to fostering positive relations with countries around the world.

He noted that any positive change and political progress in relation to Afghanistan is a significant step forward.