Peace in Afghanistan guarantor of stability in entire region: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that peace in Afghanistan is not only guarantor of stability in Afghanistan but also for the entire region.

He was talking to Afghan President’s Special Envoy on Afghan Reconciliation Process Omer Daudzai in Islamabad Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue to play its vigorous role for bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Special Envoy conveyed the greetings of President Ghani for the Pakistani leadership while expressing Afghan government’s strong desire to work closely with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

He conveyed the deep appreciation of the sincerity and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Daudzai stated that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s 3 visits to Kabul within a span of 4 months were a clear proof of Pakistan’s strong support for Afghanistan. He briefed the Foreign Minister about his role to help create harmony among the various stakeholders.

Welcoming Daudzai, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s own best national interest, and necessary for economic development and prosperity in the region.

He highlighted the growing international convergence on the need to end the suffering of the people of Afghanistan through peaceful settlement of conflict. The Foreign Minister assured that Pakistan would do all to help the people of Afghanistan see the earliest possible end to bloodshed and enter a new phase of peace and prosperity.

The Afghan Special Envoy noted that both Pakistan and Afghanistan had a unique relationship marked by commonalities and similarity of interests. This opportunity needed to be fully utilized by cementing various bilateral mechanisms of cooperation. He expressed Afghan government’s strong desire to make maximum use of the excellent framework provided by APAPPS in all areas of cooperation.

Enhancing bilateral trade and economic activities and more regular cultural and people-to-people contacts was the need of the hour. Both sides agreed for regular exchange of high level visits for creating greater harmony and coordination on various areas of mutual interest.

Truly reflective of the brotherly feelings between the two peoples, the close cultural and historical bonds must be harnessed to usher the Pak-Afghan partnership into the new era for mutual benefit of both countries.