Peace negotiators leave for Doha to resume 2nd round of talks

KABUL (Pajhwok): The government peace-negotiating team on Tuesday morning departed to Qatar following the second round of intra-Afghan talks. The negotiators were expected to travel to Qatar but their trip was delayed due to technical issues.

After 80 days of discussions between the Taliban and government representatives in Doha, the two sides agreed on procedural rules for peace talks. The negotiating teams rose for a recess on December 12 for a period of three weeks to discuss fresh developments and decide on future negotiations. Faridoon Khwazoon, spokesman for High Council of National Reconciliation, told Pajhwok Afghan News that all members of the negotiating team, without Ghairat Baheer, left Kabul for Doha today.

Ghairat Baheer has been appointed as member of the negotiating team on behalf of Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan, but he did not participate in the first round of peace talks because the party criticized the process. The negotiators trip comes as US’s special representative for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul today morning.