Peace, order prevails in Swat: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that there was complete peace and order in the entire Malakand division including Swat and the situation that had emerged in Swat in the past few days had been fully rectified.

In a statement issued here from his office, Saif said that during this time, Chief Minister, the entire provincial government and concerned departments were closely monitoring the situation and in this regard, the provincial government was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies. He said that KP government was fully aware of its duties and responsibilities, adding “Government has resolved the matter amicably without creating panic in the public.”

He said, the provincial government was not taking any strict action due to the fear of panic and uncertainty among the local people. The provincial government had resolved the matter with great understanding and wisdom, he said and stressed that the process of development and prosperity in Malakand Division including Swat would continue.

