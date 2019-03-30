Peace restored in country with unprecedented sacrifices: Shehryar Afridi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi says peace has been restored in Karachi and no one can disrupt it again.

Addressing the 26th passing out parade of Sindh Rangers in Karachi today (Saturday), he said Rangers have played a key role in restoring peace in the city and the rest of Sindh.

Shehryar Afridi said Sindh Rangers’ contribution has also been very commendable in holding of some recent international events, including PSL matches, in the city.

He informed that Sindh Rangers have carried out around sixteen thousand operations in five years and arrested over twelve thousand terrorists and criminals.

The Minister of State said the state cannot be black mailed on any pretext nor the government will make any compromise on constitution.

He warned the miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices.

Shehryar Afridi said our continuous efforts and sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies for peace have brought us to the point where the world now considers and values our stance.

It may be pointed out that 981 cadets passed out in this batch.