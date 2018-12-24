Peace talks can succeed if Afghans are involved: Karzai

KABUL (TOLONews): Former President Hamid Karzai says the United States’ efforts for Afghan peace will be fruitful only when Afghans are involved in the process and regional powers support the process honestly.

Karzai made the remarks in an interview with the China Global Television Network (CGTN) in south China’s Guangzhou City, where he was attending the 2018 Imperial Springs International Forum earlier this month.

Talking to CGTN, Karzai said the US efforts for peace talks will succeed if Afghanistan is given its complete role and the Afghan government plays its role independently.

“Just recently the United States has launched a new initiative for peace in Afghanistan and we hope it succeeds. But the latest US initiative for peace in Afghanistan will bear fruits only when they fully keep the Afghan people on board, and in charge. And when they genuinely see corporation from major powers who are our neighbors,” said Karzai.

Talking about the Afghan peace process, Karzai said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in fighting insurgency and brining peace in Afghanistan can play a constructive role.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an effective instrument for stability and corporation in our larger region. And we’re glad that all the three major powers of the region — China, Russia, India, are part of it. So is Pakistan, so are countries of central Asia — Turkey as well and Iran. And Afghanistan is an observer. So India’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we see it as a positive development and we hope that through the cooperative working within this organization, Afghanistan will be one of the first beneficiaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Karzai said.

According to Karzai, the superpower countries in the region, such as China and Russia, can play effective roles in the Afghan peace process.

Parliament Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi meanwhile said a national consensus should be established in relation to peace talks.

“When they (Afghan delegation) go to a specific address outside Afghanistan where talks are supposed to be held, and when they are stayed out of the door, it damages the stance and reputation of the Afghan government and Afghan people,” said Ibrahimi.

Karzai said that Afghan people want to expand their cooperation with Pakistan and China and he hopes the friendship between these three nations strengthen the fights against insurgency.

Karzai’s remarks come as US officials met Taliban representatives last week in Abu Dhabi over the Afghan peace talks where Taliban said they cannot win by warfare and want a political settlement in Afghanistan.