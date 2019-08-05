Peace talks slow down presidential election campaign

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The election campaign for presidential election was formally launched about a week ago. Only a few of the 18 candidates have started their election drive so far. Most of them believe that the peace talks would affect the presidential polls.

The campaigns for presidential elections in 2004, 2009 and 2014 were very warm. Most of the contestants launched their campaigns on the first day. Their supporters pasted their posters and banners in streets. Television discussions were held on the same issue.

However, the president campaign does not seem like the past. Only President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani seems to be conducting somewhat warm campaign compared to other candidates. He is followed by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Rehmatullah Nabil.

Hanif Atmar was considered a strong candidate in the past. He is yet to launch his election campaign. There are some rumors about differences in his team.

Spokesman for his team, Qadir Shah told Afghan Islamic Press (AIP) that no differences existed in the team of peace and stability.

However, a key friend of Ghani, Sulema Kakar, who had resigned along with him, was appointed as head of the electoral campaign of President Ashraf Ghani.

Head of Afghanistan Salvation Path Syed Akbar Agha said that preference should be given to peace rather than elections.

Talking to AIP, he said the election campaign was slow due to peace talks. It is hopes that the US and Taliban would reach at a conclusion this time, he added.

If they reached at an agreement, he said elections would lose importance. Consideration would be given to a new mechanism in such a situation, he added.

Akbar Agha said election had meaning at that time when the process is comprised of all sides and every place rather than filling pockets in the government posts and rename them as elections.

A political analyst and university professor, Habib Wardak said President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani wanted to get into power for another five-year term. It would enable him to get healthy share in the peace talks.

Talking to AIP, he said the peace talks had entered into a sensitive phase. The government has launched election campaign for only those candidates who are enjoying share in the existing setup.

These candidates were utilizing government machinery for their personal interests, he said. They knew that it was impossible to hold election in time. The remaining candidates were not conducting election campaign due to peace talks. A final decision would be taken in this regard in the next one month, he added.

The common Afghan people believe that peace should be given priority compared to polls. The government leaders should step down of the ready horse.

Abdul Haq works in a private office in the new city of Kabul. He told AIP that Ghani and Abdullah to sacrifice the determination of the entire nation for the sake of getting into power.

They should raise voice for peace before others, he said. However, they were sabotaging peace and wanted to get into power through the pretext of election.

Some candidates believe that election and peace were two parallel processes. Work should be done for a process which is in the interest of the nation. They are of the view the worst situation for Afghanistan would be than when neither peace is restored and nor election is held. The country would remain without a future plan. (AIP)