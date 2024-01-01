Peace vital for progress, development: Governor

F.P. Report

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Saturday said that establishment of durable peace was vital for sustainable economic progress and development besides promotion of tourism in the province.

Taking to reporters here, the Governor said that All Parties Conference (APC) was aimed to evolve a broad based political consensus against the menace of terrorism.

He said the leadership of all political parties were invited to present their viewpoint at APC in the wake of announcement of Azm e Istehkam operation. The Governor referred to the recent deplorable incidents of terrorism including the killing of former Senator Hidayatullah at Bajaur blast and two persons at Takhtbhai Mardan as well attacks on security personnel at Khyber’s Takht Bag and said that tourists and investors would only come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when there was complete peace and economic stability.

He said the opposition leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman have expressed concerns over rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Governor said that punishment and reward system for officials was vital for better service delivery of the public sector departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi addressing a gathering of party workers and members of the local government at the residence of former MNA Dr. Haider Ali in Khwazakhela, Swat also vowed to consistently represent the rights of public and the province in opposition to the decision to impose taxes on Malakand Division.

He emphasized the need for political parties to make decisions with confidence to eliminate lawlessness. Governor Kundi criticized the current political atmosphere, stating that the same party that had guaranteed peace for armed groups today questions their settlement in the province. He further underscored that accountability should start with the party that made promises of population increase and ignored the province’s welfare.

Former provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former MNA Swat and PPP leader Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the gathering. Governor Kundi said that the KP government weeping over an empty treasury after plundering for ten years. He added that under the NFC Award, FATA was to receive one hundred billion annually, which was not received.

The Governor said that PPP opposed imposition of taxes on FATA and PATA. He said that work will start on Chakdara-Chitral road soon. He said that the Governor House is open for all and he will share their problems with center. The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also visited the residence of Malik Akram Khan Divisional President PPP Malakand and met with different delegations.