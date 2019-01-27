Peaceful N. Waziristan heading toward progress, prosperity: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

MIRAN SHAH: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that a peaceful North Waziristan was heading towards progress and prosperity.

Major General Asif Ghafoor along with a group of foreign journalists visited different areas of North Waziristan and interacted with the local people.

On the occasion, Asif Ghafoor told the journalists that cross-border attacks had been stopped due to Pak-Afghan border fencing. He said that tribal districts would be brought at par with other developed areas of the country and added that they would be given equal rights.

The media persons also met with Peshawar Corps Commander and visited Miran Shah and Ghulam Khan border terminal.

Local people expressed pleasure to find DG ISPR among them and took selfies with him in Miran Shah bazar. They lauded the services of Pakistan Army for restoring peace in the tribal districts.

Earlier, spokesman of armed forces of Pakistan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, on December 15, had said that speedy work on forts and fence along Pakistan-Afghan border, the Durand Line, was continued with the aim to complete the project by December 2019.

He had said work on forts and fence was continued on Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Total length of the border is 2,611 km, he said.