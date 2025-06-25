Pearson and Google team up to bring AI learning tools to classrooms

LONDON (Reuters): Pearson has entered a multi-year partnership with Alphabet’s Google cloud service, providing students with AI learning tools that also make teachers’ jobs easier, the British education company said on Thursday.

The tie-up will focus on creating personalised learning tools powered by Google’s advanced artificial intelligence models for students in primary and secondary school.

The tools will adapt to each student’s pace and needs, while also helping teachers track performance and tailor lessons, the companies said in a statement.

Pearson Chief Executive Omar Abbosh said AI could help reshape school education by replacing uniform teaching methods with personalised learning paths tailored to individual students.

Pearson has also signed multi-year AI-focused partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon’s cloud computing services, as part of its efforts to personalise learning and offer more digital education tools.