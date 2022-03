F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) Friday announced taking exams of Class IV, V, and VIII on a large scale to appraise the performance of the students.

“The students’ performance in the subjects of English, Urdu and Mathematics will be evaluated in the exams from 8 to 23 April next,” said the PEC.

“The districts that show poor results will fail to be placed high in the performance rankings,” it added.