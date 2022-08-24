PEC KP announces to registration postal ballot

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed government official to registered for postal ballot papers for bye-election till 10th September.

According to details, bye-election for National Assembly seats at NA22 Mardan, NA24 Charsada, NA31 Peshawar and NA45 Kurram has scheduled for 25th September 2022.

According to details the application forms for postal ballot paper will be issued to government Servants and their families. Those servants whose are registered in these bye-election constituency and working in other areas will eligible for postal ballot paper.

The application form will be available in the office of Returning officer and also on the website of Election Commission. Last date for submission of form for postal paper ballot will be 10th September, 2022 at concerned Returning Office.