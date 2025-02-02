PECA Act: ‘No govt should have unlimited power to tighten noose around citizens,’ says Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed on Sunday concerns over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), saying that no government should possess unlimited powers to suppress citizens.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rafique acknowledged that fake news had become a significant issue but warned against excessive governmental control.

Rafique said, “Undoubtedly, fake news has turned into a major problem, but no government should have unlimited powers to tighten the noose around citizens.”

He stressed the need for consultation with representative media organisations regarding the PECA Act. Rafique stated, “Consultation with representative media bodies should be conducted on the PECA Act, and the right to appeal tribunal decisions must be granted to high courts.”

The former minister underscored the necessity of amendments to safeguard fundamental rights. “Essential amendments in the PECA Act should be introduced through consultation with stakeholders to protect fundamental rights,” he asserted.

Rafique maintained, “It must be remembered that the stick of laws is always used against those who create them with the passage of time.”