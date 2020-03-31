PEIRA directs schools not to collect fee in advance

ISLAMABAD (APP): Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Tuesday directed that no private school and college would be allowed to collect fee in advance except on monthly basis.

Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (ICT-PEIRA) directed this in its Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) issued for private schools and colleges during their closure due to pandemic Corona Virus. The private educational institutions are advised to ensure the compliance of these SOPs in true letter and spirit.

The PEIRA has asked the private educational institutions that only three to four staff members can attend the institutions on account of administrative duties including payment of salaries to staff and utilities bills etc. These staff members should observe all hygienic/health precautions. should be observed. Any type of gathering should be avoided in the private educational institutions. It has also directed for regular payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The students may be engaged in learning process through any online/social media or other appropriate technologies, the SOPs further added. According to PEIRA, the current vacations in the private schools till May 31st due to COVID-19 epidemic, would be treated as summer vacations.