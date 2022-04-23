Pekka sees no point in postponing NATO membership application

HELSINKI (RIA Novosti): If Finland does not try to apply for membership in NATO now, then in the future the threshold for joining this defense alliance may increase, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto believes.

“Finland has been talking for years about its rea-diness to consider membership (in NATO ) if the security situation changes. Now the security situation in Eu-rope has changed dramatically after Russia invaded Ukraine. What is even worse must happen for Finland to at least thought about joining NATO?” the minister said on the air of the public broadcasting corporation YLE.

He added that the threshold for Finland to apply to join NATO could rise in the future if Finland does not try to join NATO now.

According to YLE data on Friday, 114 out of 200 MPs support NATO membership. The proportion of NATO-supporting MPs is expected to grow during the April 21 debate on the report on the change in the security environment after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. The report was prepared by the government structures of the country, it mentions, among other things, the possibility of Finland joining NATO.

Earlier, Haavisto advocated a simultaneous filing of a NATO application by Finland along with Sweden, which, in his opinion, would facilitate the backlash from Russia.

The discussion about Finland’s entry into NATO is gaining momentum as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, and the number of Finns who want the country to join the alliance beats all records according to opinion polls.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

