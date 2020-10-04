Pelosi: Trump’s doctors need to be honest

WASHINGTON (AP): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the doctors treating US President Donald Trump for the coronavirus must provide trustworthy information to the public.

Pelosi says on CBS’ “Face the Nation”:

“We need to have trust that what they’re telling us about the president’s condition is real.”

Her interview airs before the president’s medical team holds a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment.

Pressed about the conflicting information he and the White House released the day before, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president’s condition.

The doctor also said Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then.

Pelosi says she is worried that the information the doctors are relaying to the public “has to be approved by the president.”

“That’s not very scientific.”

US VP Pence again tests negative for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus for a second time, days after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Pence spokesperson confirms the negative tests.

Despite the president’s hospitalization, US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to resume regular campaigning this week with no changes to protocols meant to keep him from getting infected.

Nancy Pelosi is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kam-ala Harris on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.