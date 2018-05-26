PEMRA bans Dr Amir Liaquat for one month

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned the TV show of Amir Liaquat for a month.

PEMRA issued a press realease in this regard on late Friday night and according to it, the PTI leader has also been stopped from hosting two shows on BOL TV, ‘Ramzan Me Bol’ and ‘Aisa Nahi Chalega’ for hurting religious sentiments of different sects.

PEMRA stated that Amir Liaquat maligned the last Prophet (PBUH) and did so merely for creating a sensation in a bid to garner TV ratings in one of the shows broadcast on May 24th.

Amir Liaquat Hussain had recently announced during BOL’s Ramzan transmission that scholars from a specific sect have been banned from appearing on programs aired by the network.

PEMRA stops Bol Network to broadcast or re-broadcast, programs titled “Ramzan Main Bol” and “Aisa Nahi Chalay Ga”

The decision came a day after Liaquat displayed his anger over the remarks made by a religious scholar Qari Khalil-ur-Rehman, who is believed to have defended renowned scholar Dr Zakir Naik.

However, soon the discussion turned emotional and Liquat quit the segment, following which, scholar Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi stood up and said he will only sit with co-panelist Qari Khalil if he repented otherwise he will also quit.

This is not the first time Dr Amair Liaquat has been banned from TV as in December, last year, the Islamabad High Court had forbidden him from TV appearance for ‘hate speech’.

