Pemra submits record of Imran’s speech in IHC

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday submitted the record of former prime minister Imran Khan’s “speech at F9 park” in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, in a jalsa, had threatened to take “legal action” against the inspector general of Islamabad police, his deputy and a female judge of the lower court who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand despite alleged evidence of torture on him. Subsequently, the IHC summoned Imran in a court of contempt case for the alleged threats and had directed PEMRA to submit the record of his speech.

The DVD and transcript of the F9 speech was submitted to the court by Director General Monitoring PEMRA Ashfaq Jumani. Notices in this regard were issued earlier this month on August 23.

