Pen advocates evolution of European structure

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Fra-nce’s far-right Rally Nati-onal candidate Marine Le Pen has said her goal is not to leave the EU.

“I don’t want to leave the European Union . This is not my goal,” Le Pen, who is on a trip to the Yonne department in eastern France , told reporters.

“But at the same time, I want this European structure to evolve. I have been talking about this for several years. I spoke about this during the last European elections. We want to create a European alliance of nations – free and sovereign,” she said.

Le Pen, along with the current French President Emmanuel Macron , advanced to the second round of the presidential elections, which will be held on April 24. The first round took place on Sunday, April 10.

