PEN seeks for curriculum in accordance

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Private Education Network (PEN) has filed writ petition seeking completion of 240 academic days otherwise demanding provision of separate curriculum for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because in the province 2006 education policy is adopted while 18th constitutional amendment has transferred the subject to provinces.

A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court has issued notices to Chief Secretary, Secretary elementary and Secondary Education, Director Education, Managing Director Private School Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and DCTA Abbottabad whose were made respondents in the writ petition.

The writ stated that in 2006 Federation has constituted curriculum for schools while after 18th amendment the subject had transferred to provinces but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not molded curriculum till today.

The petition further argued that educational policy and PSRA regulations had compelled schools for 240 academic days in a year without seasonal vacations and weekly holidays but hardly 140-50 days available for academic activities which leading to place on both faculty and students.

Provincial government and PSRA through notification closing schools without consultation with stakeholders which causes downfall in academic standards while also puts more burden on parents by sending their children to academies for tuition, the writ argued.

The petition further requested to direct competent authorities for modeling curriculum for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance within 140-50 academic days a year while the divisional bench issued notices to respondents in this regard.