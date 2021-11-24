Pentad testimonies surfaced in favor of PML-N so far: Maryam

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pentad testimonies had been surfaced in the favor of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) so far, which have proved that the conviction of herself and her father and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield apartment case was incorrect and maladies. It was claimed by the Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz during a news conference along with Senior leadership of the party in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Maryam, the alleged audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar which has been surfaced recently was the fifth testimony in the favor of PML-N. While counting earlier four testaments she said that statements of former Justice Islamabad High Court Shoukat Siddiqui, former Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, former DG FIA Bashir Memon as well as former Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Justice Rana Muhammad Shamim had specifically unearthed the whole episode against her family and party during the past.

Vice President PML-N stressed the former Chief Justice to come forth and tell the truth to the nation. She asked the former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to reveal the name of those who pressurized him to convict Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to bring the Khan Sahab in power.

She said Saqib Nisar must share the truth otherwise the truth will prevail in due course of time. She said if Saqib Nisar has any doubt regarding authenticity of video clip he can approach the American firm in this regard. Maryam urged the Judiciary to come forward and undo its past slipups to clear stain on the institution.

She was of the view that she respects Judiciary, but judiciary is higher than individuals but it’s a national institution and Politicians must take responsibility of protecting prestige of the judiciary.

She noted that the US based firm who verified the authenticity of the video clip through forensic examination became target of government’s propaganda.

While responding to a media query regarding her own video clip being circulated in social media in which she is forbidding issuance of commercials to certain Channels, Maryam admitted that she did it while being in charge of party media cell during the past.

While answering another question she said that it was not a problem of PML-N or Mian Nawaz Sharif but it was the issue of whole nation because the person who had been brought into power through this conspiracy had made the lives of 22 crore people miserable through unprecedented inflation and no provision of essentials of life.