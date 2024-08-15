Pentagon calls drone violations of Afghanistan’s airspace a Taliban issue

WASHINGTON (amu.tv): The Pentagon has dismissed concerns over the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace by drones, stating that the issue is a problem for the Taliban, not the United States. During a press conference, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized that the U.S.’s over-the-horizon capabilities remain effective in Afghanistan.

Taliban Defense Minister Yaqoob Mujahid recently acknowledged that Afghanistan’s airspace continues to be breached, despite the Taliban’s efforts to prevent such incursions. Throughout the past year, residents in several provinces, particularly Kandahar—where the Taliban’s reclusive leader resides—have reported drone activity overhead.

The Taliban has blamed the United States for these drone patrols, but the Pentagon maintains that the Taliban’s inability to secure its airspace is their own issue. “That seems like a Taliban problem, not a U.S. problem,” said Singh. “As for our over-the-horizon capabilities, yes, they are effective.”

Drone movements have been reported in multiple provinces, including Kandahar, Parwan, Kapisa, Baghlan, Panjshir, Laghman, and Kabul. While it remains unclear where these drones are based, the Taliban has suggested Pakistan as a potential origin. The U.S. has not commented on the specific objectives of these drone operations but has stated that its over-the-horizon mission is designed to maintain surveillance and respond to emerging terrorist threats in Afghanistan.

The Taliban-controlled state media, RTA, reported that the Taliban’s Minister of Defense confirmed the ongoing airspace violations. “Regarding the violation of airspace, I must say that we have made efforts and will continue to do so. When and how this will end, no one can estimate,” he said.

These drones, capable of both surveillance and strikes, are increasingly utilized in modern warfare. They were extensively employed during the U.S.’s two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, often targeting Taliban positions. Reports suggest that the current drone patrols are focused on gathering intelligence.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan more than three years ago, U.S. drones have conducted several military operations within the country. In August 2021, a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, intended to target ISIS-K, instead resulted in civilian casualties. In July 2022, a U.S. drone strike in Kabul killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.