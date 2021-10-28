Pentagon compares number of tests of hypersonic weapons in the US and China over five years

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US military has conducted nine tests of hypersonic weapons over the past five years or so, compared to the hundreds in China. Such data were cited on Thursday at a me-eting with the Washington group of military observers (Defense Writers Group), of which TASS is a member, Deputy Chairman of t-he Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed For-ces, General John Hayten.

“As far as I remember, over the past five years, or perhaps a little more, the United States has carried out nine tests of hypersonic [weapons]. During this time, China has conducted hundreds. I cannot give the exact number, since this is classified information,” the military leader said.

He refused to disclose US details about China’s recent test of a hypersonic aircraft, during which, according to the Western press, it flew around the globe in low orbit. General Mark Millie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, admitted earlier in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency that these tests made almost as strong an impression on Washington as the Soviet Union launched the world’s first artificial Earth satellite.

“I can’t talk about the specifics of the recent test, since all the facts about which I know are classified. The test carried out is of great concern. But I cannot make the specifics public, since all the information I have was provided by intelligence,” Hayten said.

China is moving away from the concept of maintaining its nuclear arsenal at the minimum necessary level, and the US intends to take this into account in its military development, Hayten added.

“I am worried that they are moving away from the minimum [potential] of deterrence. Since all the signs indicate that they are doing so,” the military leader said, commenting on the nuclear development of the PRC. are developing”.

“The work they are doing in the field of hypersonic [weapons], work to form a [nuclear] triad, work on the construction of ICBMs, both silo-based and mobile complexes, the deployment of ballistic missiles on bombers, the deployment of ballistic missiles on submarines … When you look at this structure, then [you understand that] this is not a minimum deterrent potential. Such means are not needed with a minimum deterrent potential, “Hayten is convinced.

At the same time, he noted that he pays much less attention to the proclamation of the principle of not being the first to use nuclear weapons or to renounce them.

“Non-use first. This statement does not bother me. Since words do not bother me <…> I care about potential. If you are a military officer, you must take into account the potential, the possibility that the enemy will use this potential against you. So one should proceed from the fact that the potential is created for some reason and engage in planning, taking this into account. The political side should worry about words, the military side should worry about the potential, “the deputy head of the KNSh noted.

“All the hypersonic weapons they create, all the nuclear weapons they create are not intended for their population, they are not created in connection with the problem in western China. They are intended for the United States. We must proceed from this, make plans based on this, be ready for this. They are driving us into this position because of the weapons they create, “says Hayten.

