Pentagon complains that they cannot get through to Russian Minister of Defense

Mikhail Sheinkman

Of course, your call is very important to us. Only the subscriber is now a little busy. Demilitarization a-nd denazification. Behind you, by the way, they clean up what they did right under our door. So we do not recommend you to stay on the line. The line of fire. But hanging on the tube is as much as you like. And better on the wire. Won like John Kirby. The press secretary of the Pentagon himself, but went to the briefing with a face like he had just been pulled out of the noose. This trace of male insults is so pronounced in him. “There is still nothing to report in terms of conversations. We are ready. But the Russians must also be ready to pick up the phone, and they have not shown such readiness.”

Almost crying. Apparen-tly, the funniest military a-necdote of the last week no longer amuses him. Othe-rwise, he would know how to explain to the public the “most likely” reason why Sergei Shoigu “ignores” calls from Washington. He betrayed Vladimir Putin and organized a coup d’état. Then he failed it, ended up in a torture chamber, and from there to intensive care with a heart attack. However, maybe Kirby was so upset that a couple of days ago the Russian Minister of Defense did get in touch alive and unharmed. True, not with the Americans exclusively, but with the whole world.

Conducted an open conference call. Although the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, did not seem to hear him, if he continues to call after that. But Shoigu has already said everything there. The first stage of the special military operation has been successfully completed – we are moving on to the second point of the program. It is clear that from this place they would like to learn more. Because how it is possible to curtail activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv directions without destroying the city in the trash, this is beyond their understanding. But, firstly, we still do not deal with spoilers. What’s more, there’s nothing left to do but wait.

Secondly, some of what is vital for them, they themselves know. They prudently took away all their warships from the Black Sea, so that even the spirit of th-em would not be there. Or, as Kirby put it, “to let ev-eryone know that the Un-ited States has no interest in provoking conflict with this or that deployment decision.” A lot of words. But offset. They would have drawn the right conclusions with the supply of weapons to Ukraine, then we would have had time to chat with them on the phone. But it’s not enough time – it’s necessary to dispose of all this economy.

If they really feel like it, they can send us a message. Not on Facebook with Instagram Or use the feedback form on the website of the Ministry of Defense. Russian Post is again at their service. The dove, after all, can be sent. Better than the world, and not, as usual, a specialist in monuments. And we will definitely answer you. Then. If you want. In the meantime, the sounds of “pee-pee-pee” – this is the most decent thing that you can hear from us.

