Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. — In a surprising revelation during a Pentagon press briefing on Thursday, General Patrick disclosed that an additional 1,100 U.S. troops have been deployed to Syria, bringing the total number of American forces on the ground to 2,000.

“I was made aware of the additional 1,100 U.S. forces in Syria, and I made the decision to give you this number,” General Patrick said. The troops, he confirmed, have been stationed in the region since before the fall of the Assad regime.

Journalists in the room were caught off guard by the announcement, which came after a briefing delayed by 15 minutes—potentially due to the sensitive nature of the disclosure. General Patrick emphasized that the troop numbers fluctuate and such adjustments are not uncommon.

The general also turned attention to the Department of Defense’s funding for fiscal year 2025, urging Congress to release the necessary funds to prevent a government shutdown. He reassured Americans that the military remains steadfast in its mission.

“The U.S. military will continue to fulfill its duty of protecting America and its interests internationally,” he said, stressing the importance of uninterrupted operations amid potential budgetary constraints.

The revelation of U.S. troop levels in Syria underscores the nation’s enduring military involvement in the region. While the Pentagon has previously downplayed the scale of its deployment, this announcement signals an effort to maintain transparency about its presence.

Congress is expected to deliberate on the defense budget in the coming weeks, with the Pentagon’s appeal adding urgency to the process.