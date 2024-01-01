Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. — In todays press briefing at the Pentagon, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh faced a series of questions from thisbcorrespondent of The Frontier Post regarding the U.S. stance on its allies in Pakistan, with specific references to press freedom, political corruption, and allegations of terrorism links. The exchange highlights growing concerns about Pakistan’s internal challenges and their impact on U.S. foreign relations.

This correspondent’s first question focused on the killing of a journalist Arshad Sharif in Pakistan two years ago, marking the second anniversary of the incident and the culprits are still at large. Arshad Sharif death was raised in the context of Pakistan’s press freedom environment, with a pointed reference to the role of Pakistan’s powerful military intelligence in pressuring the judiciary. The correspondent referenced an incident involving an ISI official influencing a judge in the past. He asked Singh how such actions by U.S. allies, like Pakistan, affect the U.S. and its values.

Singh responded, expressing unfamiliarity with the specific case but reaffirming the U.S. government’s broad commitment to protecting journalists worldwide. “This administration and this department support journalists, wherever they work, to be able to report freely and without fear of harassment,” Singh stated, maintaining a neutral stance.

The second question shifted focus to allegations of corruption within Pakistan’s political leadership, with references to accusations that the current Prime Minister’s brother, Nawaz Sharif had received financial support from al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. These claims raise questions about the credibility of Pakistan’s leadership in its fight against terrorism. The correspondent also highlighted concerns about the resurgence of al Qaeda in the region and mentioned by several journalists in Pentagon Press Briefing Room.

In response, Singh avoided commenting on the specific allegations but acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by al Qaeda. “Al Qaeda does remain a threat, something that we monitor,” she said, but did not provide further details or address the broader concerns about the Pakistani leadership’s alleged ties to terrorism.

The final question delved deeper into Pakistan’s internal governance issues, citing incidents of government officials being kidnapped, judges facing threats, and evidence of intrusion into their personal lives. The correspondent emphasized that these issues involve U.S. allies, particularly military officials who often receive training in U.S. institutions, asking whether the Pentagon addresses these concerns with its partners in Pakistan.

Once again, Singh refrained from engaging directly with the specifics, reiterating the U.S. commitment to democratic principles globally. “You can be rest assured that the United States is always going to stand for democratic principles and the promotion of democracy all around the world,” she said, offering no further comment on the alleged abuses or the U.S. response.

The exchange underscores ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Pakistan, particularly concerning governance, press freedom, and the battle against terrorism. While Singh maintained a diplomatic tone throughout the briefing, the questions reflect broader concerns about the integrity of Pakistan’s institutions and the role of the U.S. in maintaining accountability with its allies in the region.