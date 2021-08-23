Pentagon does not exclude that the fire at the Kabul airport was opened by one of the Taliban

WASHINGTON (TASS): The US Department of Defense cannot yet say with certainty who opened fire at the Kabul airport, but does not rule out that it was a Taliban militant (banned in the Russian Federation). This was announced on Monday at a regular briefing by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“We cannot rule out who the hostile actor [who opened fire] was,” Kirby said, when asked if the American side can say with certainty that it is not a Taliban. “It just happened, so I don’t know when we will have more <…> [data] on this,” added a US defense official.

The United States is in constant contact with the Taliban on a daily basis on airport security.

The US authorities have so far de-ployed 18 aircraft from six American commercial airlines to evacuate Afghanistan. This was announced by General Hank Taylor, who, in particular, is responsible for logistics issues during the US evacuation of people from the Afghan capital.

Taylor recalled that earlier the US administration decided to use civil aviation to transport people from Afghanistan. “At the moment, this <…> includes 18 aircraft from six commercial airlines,” the American general said. At the same time, he stressed that in the issue of evacuation from the Kabul airport, priority is still given to military aircraft.

The Pentagon spokesman also clarified that since the end of July, the United States has evacuated about 42 thousand people from Afghanistan. Over the past day, about 16 thousand people have been evacuated from Kabul.