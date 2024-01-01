Pentagon Has Nothing To Say On Drone Strike Inside Pakistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The Deputy Spokesperson of Pentagon, Sabrina Singh said that “I do not have anything on that” when asked about rumors that there was a drone strike inside Pakistan’s region of North Waziristan.



Miss Singh made these remarks while answering a question posed by The Frontier Post.

To another question by The Frontier Post, whether Pentagon would support investigation against former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib for being in touch with the Taliban prior to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and whether they should be blamed for the deaths of 11 U.S. servicemen at Kabul Airport blast.



Miss Singh replied by saying that multiple investigations were conducted by the CENTCOM and details are available online to check what was concluded in those investigations.