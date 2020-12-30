Pentagon notifies Congress of plans to sell smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency alerted Congress Tuesday about plans for a $290 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia that would include 3,000 precision guided munitions.

Why it matters: The State Department’s approval of the potential deal in the Trump administration’s final weeks comes despite President-elect Joe Biden vowing during his election campaign to end weapons sales to the Saudis.

Biden has accused President Trump of issuing Saudi Arabia with “a dangerous blank check” that the state “used it to extend a war in Yemen that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”

Details: Saudi Arabia has requested to buy GBU-39 SDB I munitions, spare parts, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, weapon support, support equipment and other items and services, the Pentagon said in a statement. Boeing would be the principal contractor.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of long-range, precision air-to-ground munitions,” the statement said.

“The size and accuracy of the SDB I allows for an effective munition with less collateral damage. The potential sale will further strengthen the interoperability between the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

Of note: The Trump administration’s 2019 sale to Saudi Arabia drew bipartisan ire among lawmakers.

The State Department inspector general found last August that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acted legally when he bypassed Congress to approve the $8 billion in arms sale, but failed to “fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties” that resulted from the deal.

The Biden transition team declined to comment on the Pentagon’s latest announcement, saying it “would not be appropriate for us to do so during the transition period.”