WASHINGTON DC (TASS): Pentagon officials told congressmen on Tue-sday about eleven cases where US military equipm-ent could have collided w-ith unidentified flying obje-cts (UFOs).

At an open hearing in a subcommittee of the special committee on intelligence of the House of Represent-atives of Congress, the de-puty director of intelligence of the US Navy, Scott Bray, was asked if there were ca-ses of collisions of American military equipment with UFOs, which are being studied by a special task force in the Departm-ent of Defense. “We did not have collisions. But there were at least eleven cases when it nearly happened,” spokesman replied.

As Bray clarified, in th-ese cases, no signals were received from unidentified objects that could serve as a warning about the danger of a collision. The US military did not attempt to contact UFOs, he stressed. Ac-cording to the deputy director, in many cases the phenomena observed by the U-S military were “like un-manned objects of some k-ind, something that may not be in a state of controlled flight.” “So we didn’t try to contact them,” he said.

For the first time in dec-ades, Congressmen held o-pen hearings on cases of si-ghtings of unidentified flying objects. A special task force formed in the US Department of Defense is studying these phenomena.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an un-classified version of a rep-ort to Congress regarding UFO sightings. It stated that the US intelligence ser-vices cannot yet accurately explain the nature of unide-ntified flying objects. The report is based on case data from November 2004 to M-arch 2021. During this ti-me, 144 unidentified air phenomena were recorded, 80 of them using several sensors or instruments.

