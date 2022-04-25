Pentagon: Russia is not taking provocative actions against continental United States

WASHINGTON DC (TASS):. The Pentagon believes that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia are not taking any provocative actions against the continental United States at this stage. This was confirmed on Monday by the head of the US Northern Command, General Glen Vanhurk.

“I have not witnessed anything in relation to the continental United States that would be provocative,” the American military leader said, commenting on Russian military activities affecting the continental United States. “[The Russian Armed Forces] bomber activity [near US territory] is within the norm. I haven’t seen anything that would make me feel worried,” VanHurke said in an online meeting with the Washington-based Defense Writers Group, of which TASS is a member. At the same time, the general specified what he mea-nt, among other things, the activities of the Russian Navy.

The Northern Command entrusted to him is responsible for the defense of the continental United States. In addition, Vanhoerke is the head of the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command.

The US Northern Command, General Glen Vanhurk said that he does not yet see any need to make any changes in the configuration of forces and means involved in the defense of the continental part of the United States, to strengthen them. “I don’t currently see anything in the signals of the Russians that would be deviant. I feel comfortable in terms of our (American – TASS) current deployment of forces and assets, given the signs and warnings that we see,” – said the commander. “I don’t see anything now [from the Russian Armed Forces] that would be a deviation from the norm and would force me to take a break – neither in the airspace, nor at sea,” Vanhurk added.

