Pentagon says Khorasan branch of ISIS remains a threat in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Ariana News): The Pentagon has said the Khorasan branch of ISIS, also known as ISIS-K or Daesh, is still considered a threat and that the US will continue to work with international allies to address the threat and take appropriate action.

This was in response to Monday’s suicide bombing in Kabul which left six people dead and 13 others wounded.

The bombing took place in PD6.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a press briefing late Tuesday: “ISIS continues to pose a threat, whether it be ISIS-K or ISIS in its other manifestations”