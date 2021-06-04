Pentagon tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

DUBAI (Agencies): The Pentagon and other US intelligence agencies are closely tracking two Iranian ships that Tehran claims are bound for Venezuela, CNN reported on Thursday.

Officials said the current passage of the ships was not a concern, but added they were being monitored, the report said.

Satellite imagery showed one of the ships carrying small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass US naval ships in the Arabian Gulf, US officials said.

Venezuela and Iran – both under US sanctions – are allies and trading partners.