Pentagon: U.S. Relies on ‘Over The Horizon’ Strategy for Pakistan-Afghanistan Terror Threats

Jalil Afridi



Washington DC: During Pentagon briefing today, General Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, responded to a pointed question by this correspondent of The Frontier Post highlighting remarks made by Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, who urged the Taliban leadership not to support the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The question also referenced comments from Pakistan’s current Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, who criticized former ISI Chief General Faiz Hamid’s presence in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, attributing this to political point-scoring against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and confusing the sensitive issue of terrorism.

General Ryder, in his response, underscored the U.S. confidence in its “Over The Horizon” (OTH) capabilities to safeguard American interests in the region. He reiterated that the U.S. remains vigilant about the evolving threat landscape in Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly with the resurgence of terrorist activities. General Ryder emphasized that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation, maintaining its readiness to act against any threats to its national security.

The correspondent’s question brought to light the complex and often convoluted interplay of military, political, and intelligence dynamics in Pakistan. Army Chief General Asim Munir’s call to the Taliban not to harbor the TTP reflects Pakistan’s internal struggle with terrorism and the need to secure its borders against extremist threats. Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar’s comments about General Faiz Hamid’s presence in Kabul seem more driven by political rivalry than genuine security concerns. Dar’s statement appeared to be an attempt to score points against Imran Khan, without acknowledging the broader strategic realities at play.

General Faiz Hamid, a controversial figure due to allegations of corruption and his perceived support for Imran Khan, has been a lightning rod for criticism. However, as the correspondent pointed out, no Director General of the ISI could have been in Kabul without the approval of Pakistan’s military leadership and, likely, U.S. awareness. This scenario underscores the need for a collective approach to Afghanistan, rather than attributing the outcomes to individual actions or decisions. The policy failures in Afghanistan, whether on the part of Pakistan, the U.S., or other stakeholders, cannot be laid solely at the feet of any one individual. The situation requires a nuanced understanding that goes beyond simplistic political narratives.

General Ryder’s remarks about “Over The Horizon” capabilities reflect a broader U.S. strategy of maintaining a watchful presence without extensive on-ground engagement. This approach allows the U.S. to strike targets of interest and keep tabs on terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda, which continue to operate and expand in the Pakistan-Afghanistan region. However, there is growing concern that these capabilities might not be sufficient to fully contain the threats posed by a complex and rapidly evolving landscape of militant groups.

The rise in terrorism in the region, combined with Pakistan’s internal political turmoil, presents a grim picture. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan, recently disappeared for five hours, adding to the concerns about leadership stability and governance. Meanwhile, incidents such as the arrests of parliament members from mosques and ongoing economic challenges underline the multifaceted crises facing Pakistan.

Corruption and political infighting continue to plague the country, with leaders more focused on settling scores than addressing the root causes of terrorism and economic instability. The situation calls for a united front against terrorism, free from political gamesmanship. The resurgence of terrorist activities, combined with ineffective governance, poses a significant threat not just to Pakistan but to regional stability.

In his closing remarks, General Ryder stressed the importance of sustained vigilance and international cooperation to counter the rising tide of terrorism. The U.S. remains committed to its strategic objectives in the region, leveraging OTH operations to protect its interests while keeping a close watch on the unfolding developments. The complex web of alliances and rivalries in South Asia continues to evolve, and the U.S. stands ready to adapt its strategies to meet the challenges ahead.