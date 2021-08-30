Pentagon: US needs to prepare for potential threats

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The US Department of Defense believes that US military personnel need to prepare for potential new threats to the Kabul airport. This was announced on Monday by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby at a regular press briefing.

“We are working with the assumption that we must be prepared for future potential threats [in Kabul],” Kirby said. He cited as an example an air strike by the US Armed Forces on a car with explosives, with which the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS, banned in the Russian Federation), intended to carry out a terrorist attack. The missiles, Kirby continued, were fired at Kabul airport on Monday, several of which were intercepted by US air defense systems.

“This is a particularly dangerous moment [of time],” added a US Department of Defense spokesman. “The threats are still real, relevant and often specific. We take this very seriously and will continue to do so until [the evacuation] is completed.”