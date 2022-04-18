Pentagon: US to train Ukrainian military

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The United States will train the Ukrainian military in the handling of the American howitzers tr-ansferred to them and plan training for other types of weapons, a senior Pentagon official told reporters.

Artillery pieces, along with armored personnel carriers, helicopters, loitering munitions and crewless boats, were included in another military aid package approved by the US authorities last week.

“We have made some progress in terms of organizing trainings for Ukrainians. In the coming days, training specifically for howitzers will be organized outside of Ukraine ,” the official said.

“Of course, we are also considering options for other systems,” he added.

Previously, the United States trained the Ukrainian military on its territory in handling Switchblade loitering ammunition.

