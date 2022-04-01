Pentagon: US will destroy chemical weapons by September 2023’

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The Pentagon continues to assert that the United States will destroy all of its chemical weapons by September 2023. Deborah Rosenbloom, assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, announced these dates on Friday.

“I am proud to announce that we have destroyed 98% of the chemical agents in the United States chemical weapons arsenal. We are on track to complete the destruction of the entire United States legacy chemical weapons stockpile by the scheduled September 2023 deadline,” she said, speaking at the hearing. on the Armed Services Committee of the United States House of Representatives.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov recalled that the Russian Federation, unlike the United States, eliminated all available stocks of chemical warfare agents back in 2017, this fact was documented by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He called on the US authorities to immediately curtail illegal work in the field of military biology, including in the post-Soviet space.

The ambassador added that “it’s time for Washington to speed up the timing of the destruction of the national chemical weapons stockpiles.”

He recalled that the United States is still the only country party to the Chemical Weapons Convention that has not yet fulfilled its international obligations.

Related