Pentagon will develop new methods of war

The Association of the US Army (AUSA) has prepared a report entitled How We Fight the Russians. The most dangerous forces for the Americans in the Russian army in the event of “direct contact” are called artillery, electronic warfare (EW) and air defense (air defense) troops, as well as army aviation, primarily attack helicopters. Military obs-erver Mikhail Khodaren-ok got acquainted with the report.

The author of the report is a professor at the Na-tional Defense University, a member of the American Foreign Affairs Council, retired colonel Richard Hooker . He has held a number of senior positions in NATO structures and the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush , Bill Clinton , George W. Bush, and the National Security Council under President Donald Trump . He took part in military operations in Grenada, Somalia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan. He commanded a parachute brigade in Baghdad in 2005.

According to Hooker, the Russian Federation is “the most dangerous adversary of the United States today.” “Despite the fact that today the Russian Armed Forces are inferior in size and combat capability to the Soviet army during the Cold War, they are a formidable adversary that deserves respect. This army is battle-hardened, well equipped and committed to attack, ”writes Hooker.

Even on the defensive, Russian commanders are taught to attack, Hooker emphasizes. The Russian army was created for the offensive – all its formations, even the airborne divisions, are either equipped with armored vehicles or mechanized.

“Russian troops will take any risk in order to gain and maintain the initiative in the conduct of operations and hostilities. The idea here is a strong initial strike in order to hack, overcome the enemy’s resistance to keep moving, causing a cascading collapse of the enemy’s defense, ”the report says.

According to Hooker, the Russians primarily rely on the destruction of the enemy by fire. To do this, each combined-arms division includes a self-propelled artillery regiment, and each army is assigned a ReAP – a rocket artillery regiment.

The U.S. Army has not faced an artillery threat of this magnitude since World War II, Hooker writes. In these conditions, the defending American formations, which do not have a sufficient number of armored combat vehicles and have not fully fortified their borders and positions, risk being easily destroyed by Russian artillery.

Another serious threat from Russia is attack helicopters. “It is noteworthy that Russian attack helicopters are currently not armed with fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles like the AGM-114L Hellfire missile of the American AH64-D Apache Longbow helicopter. However, Russia has the advanced R-74M air-to-air missile that will allow Russian attack helicopters to engage enemy helicopters, ”the report said.

EW troops represent another Russian potential that today exceeds the capabilities of the United States, Hooker argues. The Russian electronic warfare system is aimed at creating organized interference with the control of troops and weapons of a potential enemy. “Russian specialists in the field of operational and strategic planning have correctly determined that the US Army will rely on satellite communications and navigation systems during the conduct of hostilities. Disabling them is a priority task for Russian electronic warfare units. After the end of the Cold War, the United States largely neglected electronic warfare. Russian troops can interfere with US communications, disrupt the operation of GPS systems, and interfere with the guidance of precision weapons, ”the document says. Therefore, the United States must re-examine old methods and develop new ones. In the 1980s, operations were carried out in conditions of radio silence, the use of field telephones and wire communications, the use of flares, and the frequent change of command posts.

Another trump card of the Russian army is the air defense troops.

“While the US Army removed air defense units from its divisions after September 11, 2001, Russian units have effective air defense at all levels. In the tactical air defense units, various portable anti-aircraft missile systems and short-range and short-range systems are used, ”the report says.

Unlike the United States, Russia has never abandoned the use of air defense systems – from the venerable Soviet-era ZSU-23-4 to modern systems such as the Tor in its various modifications. At the operational level, mobile air defense systems are used, primarily the S-400 Triumph.

“Tactical commanders of the US Army must assume that they will fight in the area of strong Russian air defense. This means that close air support cannot be expected, especially at the start of a campaign, ”summarizes Colonel Hooker.