People Bus Service formal operations to start in current month: Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: The Department of Transport has started test trial of modern buses of Sindh People’s Intra District Bus Service.

Provincial Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon led the trial of buses from Model Colony to Awari Tower. He was accompanied by Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi and others. Talking to media on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the promise made by PPP Sindh government to the citizens of Karachi is going to be fulfilled as test run has started today.

He added that 240 buses under Sindh People’s Intra District Bus Service will ply on seven routes of Karachi city and 10 buses in Larkana city. He said the buses would be run and maintained by National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) for the next 12 years. He said that test drive of buses has been started today Inshallah, People’s Intra District Bus Service will start it’s formal operations in current month in Karachi, Larkana. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Abdul Sattar Edhi BRT Orange Line buses have also reached the depot.

The Orange Line will also be launched soon. This is the commitment of Pakistan People’s Party’s leadership. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Party leadership had given us a special task to complete Mass Transit projects in the city.The credit for these buses goes to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former Transport Minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah who had made this reality. He said that network of mass transit has been planned for Karachi city.

If we get more time, the network of such excellent transport system will be spread in Karachi and it will not be limited to Karachi only, it will spread all over Sindh.The Provincial Minister said that the transport department was working hard day and night on the directions of Sindh government and holding meetings on mass transit projects even on holidays so that these projects could be completed as soon as possible.He said that Sindh government has come to the fore with full commitment to provide basic facilities of public transport to the people and it would be visible to everyone. He said that it was definitely late but it is a commitment that PPP Sindh government is present in the field and is working on it. The first priority of the Sindh government is to provide transport facilities to the people of Karachi. Sindh People’s Bus Service is a gift for the citizens of Karachi which is their right . The number of Buses will be enhanced and the buses continue to arrive in different phases.

He said that they were making all out efforts to provide a modern commuting facility to the people of Karachi in the current tenure of government. He said that the track of People’s Bus Service is being improved where it is needed and the Minister for Local Government and KMC are cooperating fully and their teams are present on the ground as these big passenger buses required clear tracks. The Sindh government has instructed that there should not be any delay in it . insha Allah citizens will see these buses moving smoothly on roads soon.