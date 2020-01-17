People can share problems, shortcomings without censor

KABUL (Agencies): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as part of national debate with Kabul residents met with residents of the city’s 18, 19 PDs and Dehsabz district.

In the meeting held at Arg’sChaharChenar Palace, first Haji Abdul Nasir, TahiraSama, Malik Khan Sayed, Mohammad Malang and Qari Mir Gul spoke and thanked the country’s President for launching national debate with the people to address their problems and challenges.

They enumerated their problems and ways for their solutions in the field of creation of a police department in PD 18, construction of a hospital, university, praying hall, parks and stadium, lack of transportation and electricity, un-asphalted roads, usurpation of lands, insecurity, injustice, lack of attention to education, women rights and violence against women, lack of water, improper environment and creation of education departments in PD 18 and 19 as suggestions and problems in the respective areas. Praising the speakers representing various committees for sharing problems and demands of the respective PDs’ residents, President Ghani said he has launched series of national debate with residents of Kabul as the image of government officials was not good.

“The message of the people was that local officials in Dehsabz district have not heard them and been inactive, so this situation is never acceptable,” President Ghani said. Pointing to usurpation of land, the country’s President said usurpers had no place anymore as legal and serious actions would be taken against them, adding that armed irresponsible individuals would be disarmed as nobody was above the law.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani instructed relevant officials that Dehsabz district should be get ready for investment to change to a development area, adding that problems in the field of education, water and electricity would be addressed within coming three years.

The country’s President asserted that life facilities, employment opportunities and environment should be provided to residents of Kabul’s Dehsabz district, asking the ministry of education to be responsive in connection with education of the district.

At the end of his speech, President Ghani asserted that people should share white problems and shortcomings with him without censor and problems so that necessary steps were taken to address their demands and problems.