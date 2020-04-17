People directed to offer Friday prayers at home across Pakistan to counter coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: People have been directed by all provincial governments to offer Friday prayers at home to counter novel coronavirus.

The Sindh government has ordered to further tighten the coronavirus lockdown in the province from 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM to ensure that people do not gather at mosques in large numbers and has also appealed to them to stay at home.

Only three to five persons are allowed by the Sindh regime to offer prayers at mosques as the province remains under lockdown till April 30.

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers held an important meeting with religious scholars who assured their full cooperation regarding Friday prayers over the request of the Sindh government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh and the federal governments will form new standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning mosques.

Strict arrangements have been made in Punjab as well to not let people gather at mosques for Friday prayers. The provincial government has directed all to offer prayers at home.

Special instructions have also been issues by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments in this regard. However, people are violating the lockdown in many areas across the country.

Barber shops are open in various areas and business activities are ongoing by keeping the shutters of the shops closed. Markets are getting more crowded and police are not taking any strict action.