People have lost faith in PM Imran, says Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE : Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday the people have lost faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan as was evident from the results of today’s by-elections.

Abbasi, who won the NA-124 seat with a margin of over 45,000 votes against Ghulam Mohiuddin of the ruling PTI, was speaking to supporters and party workers in Lahore.

He secured 75,012 votes while Mohiuddin managed to get 30,115, according to unofficial results.

“Today’s by-election have proved wrong all tall claims made against our party … by the grace of Almighty we have achieved a historic win by bagging double votes as compared to PTI,” he said.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader claimed that today’s by-polls had been rigged just like the July 25 general elections in some constituencies.

The former prime minister said that, “I want to ask the Chief Election Commissioner who is in charge of the polling stations? It has become abundantly clear to me from everywhere [polling stations] I went to that the presiding officer is not incharge”.

He said that if the ECP chief is unable to answer this question then he must step down.

Abbasi said that the opposition’s voice was being muzzled while the PTI could do anything with impunity.

He claimed that the public’s mandate was being stolen through this ‘rigging’.

