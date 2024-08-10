People have no trust in parliament: Fazl

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman has said that Pakistan’s economy has been destroyed due to wrong policies. The JUI-F chief Maulana expressed these views while addressing his party workers in Kisan Convention held in Par Hoti area here on Saturday. On the occasion, the JUI-f central, provincial and local leaders and a large number of party activists attended the Kisan convention.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that China and Pakistan had a relation of long friendship that was why the Chinese leadership had planned to make Pakistan a gateway for its trade with the purpose to improve and make progress in the financial development of both countries.

On the other hand, he alleged that America and its western allied countries accelerated its efforts to stop and block the ways of financial development of both countries. He also blamed that the US and western powers had created some elements meant to make hurdles in financial developmental of both China and Pakistan.

The JUI-f chief reminded and claimed that he visited China in 1995 and convinced the chinse relevant officials by some strong arguments to make investment in Pakistan. He deplored that Pakistan was an agricultural country and its economy was based on it but the country had failed to make the required development in this sector.

He pointed out that America and western powers had launched their efforts to bring geographical changes in countries of the world, adding that these powers were considering the present century as an era of geographical changes. He said that soon after coming into power, the incumbent prime minister Mian Shabaz Sharif had taken it as challenge that he would restore financial condition of Pakistan but unfortunately had failed in his challenge so far.

Both the prime minster Mian Shabaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir had visited China but they failed to convince its leadership for further investment over here, he said, adding that the Chinese relevant officials told that there was non-political stability in Pakistan that was why they could not do further investment here.

About rigging in the last general elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that those people entered in Parliament of Pakistan who were not voted by people of the country. “Stability cannot be brought in the country if people have no confidence in the parliament,” he added. He made it clear that they would not tolerated any action against religious seminaries. In this regard, he warned those quarters to avoid supporting and backing actions related to anti-religious seminaries.